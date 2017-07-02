CHICAGO (AP) " The Latest on the disappearance of a missing University of Illinois scholar from China: (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The man charged with kidnapping a Chinese scholar who authorities now believe to be dead is a graduate student in physics at the University of Illinois.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brendt Allen Christensen of Champaign, Illinois, was charged Friday and is in federal custody pending a Monday court appearance.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler said Saturday she couldn't immediately confirm Christensen is enrolled at the university.

But his LinkedIn profile states he is a PhD candidate in physics and has been a graduate teaching assistant since 2013, and his name appears on the physics department website. Christensen's LinkedIn profile also states he graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2013.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang disappeared June 9, weeks after she arrived at the University of Illinois campus from China to do research in agricultural sciences. Her body has not been found.

1:50 a.m.

An Illinois man will remain in custody pending his initial federal court appearance on a charge alleging he kidnapped a visiting University of Illinois scholar from China who authorities believe to be dead.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Urbana.

Yingying Zhang, the 26-year-old daughter of a working-class factory driver from China, disappeared on June 9, just weeks after arriving at the Urbana-Champaign campus in central Illinois where was doing research in agricultural sciences. She was expected to begin work on her doctorate in the fall.

Zhang's disappearance fed anxieties of families of Chinese students studying in the U.S.

Authorities declined comment when asked if they had any leads on where Zhang's body might be located.