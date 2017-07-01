TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON DRAW

LONDON " Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the only four men to win the Wimbledon title over the last 14 years and the top four seeded players, all could face difficult opponents in the quarterfinals. SENT: 410 words, photos.

" With:

" TEN--Eastbourne " World No. 7 Johanna Konta withdraws from semifinals with spine injury. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-DOPING

DUESSELDORF, Germany " Time and cycling's sustained anti-doping efforts have repaired some of the damage done to the Tour de France by the Lance Armstrong era of widespread blood doping. But the positive test for a rider who was slated to race, Portugal's Andre Cardoso, shows the problem hasn't entirely gone away, and likely never will. By John Leicester. SENT: 1000 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

DUESSELDORF, Germany " Six years after German TV stopped broadcasting the Tour de France because of doping scandals and three decades after it last rolled off in the country, the Tour opens this weekend with two stages in Duesseldorf. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND

WELLINGTON, New Zealand " The British and Irish Lions believe the series with New Zealand is not only at stake on Saturday, but also future tours. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 680 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ZIMBABWE

GALLE, Sri Lanka " Zimbabwe stuns Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka for the first time with a six-wicket win in the opener of a five-match one-day international series. SENT: 150 words. Will be updated.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-PAY DISPUTE

MELBOURNE, Australia " A last-minute settlement that could prevent hundreds of Australian cricketers from becoming unemployed " and potentially disrupt the Ashes later this year " appears to have faded. SENT: 430 words.

OLY--BACH-UNIFIED KOREAS

SEOUL, South Korea " IOC President Thomas Bach says he is open to the possibility of a unified Korean team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. By John Duerden. SENT: 320 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

" SOC--Confed Cup-Germany "Young Germany team already exceed expectations. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 580 words, photos.

" BOX--Parker-Fury " Parker defending WBO heavyweight title vs Fury on Sept. 23. SENT: 100 words.

" SOC--Arsenal-Sanchez Future " Sanchez not yet ready to reveal decision on Arsenal future. SENT: 130 words, photo.

" OLY--Tokyo 2020-New Events " IOC VP: Tokyo 2020 will attract youth, offer gender equality. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 400 words, photos.

" BBO--MLB Capsules " Shortstop Turner injured in Nationals' loss to Cubs. SENT: 1180 words, photos.

