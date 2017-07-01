RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Roads are blocked and public transportation is spotty in several Brazilian cities following a call for a general strike.

Unions representing transportation workers and others called for Friday's shutdown to protest proposals in Congress to loosen labor rules and trim pension benefits in Latin America's largest nation.

The strike also comes amid a political crisis. President Michel Temer has been charged with bribery, and the lower Chamber of Deputies in Congress will soon begin reviewing allegations against him. If two-thirds vote that the case has merit, Temer would be suspended for up 180 days while the country's top court conducts a trial. Temer denies wrongdoing.

A previous general strike in late April brought much of the country to a halt.

Advertisement

However, Friday's strike appeared to be drawing less participation.