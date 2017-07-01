HOUSTON (AP) " A small fire in a terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport has activated the terminal's sprinkler system and authorities are cautioning that flights may be delayed.

Houston police told the Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2supPdE ) that the fire started before 4 a.m. Friday in Terminal E, which serves United Airlines, Air New Zealand and other carriers.

It's not clear how the fire started.

The Associated Press called a spokesman for the airport who declined to release any information, and a Houston fire official said he was waiting to hear from the airport spokesman as to what happened.

Advertisement

Online flight information indicates that flights to New Orleans have been delayed, but it's not clear if the delay is related to the fire.

No other information is immediately available.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com