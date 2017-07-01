JERUSALEM (AP) " Israel's prime minister says a bill that would enshrine ultra-Orthodox monopoly over conversions will be postponed.

The bill, along with a decision to scrap plans for a mixed-gender prayer area at Jerusalem's Western Wall this week, has angered liberal American Jewish groups, which have hinted the issues could undermine their support for Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that he convened a meeting on the crisis and that the bill will be "frozen" for six months while a committee seeks solutions.

The meeting came after Netanyahu met with officials from the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC Thursday. Media reported that Ultra-Orthodox politicians stormed out of the meeting.

Most U.S. Jews belong to the more liberal Reform and Conservative streams and feel alienated by Israel's ultra-Orthodox authorities, who question their faith and practices.