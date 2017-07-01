A woman was so tired of her chihuahua biting her that she strangled it to death.

Alice Evans, 61, claimed she killed her dog Big John, because he had bitten her the night before.

Police said Evans had told them it was the third time this year Big John had bitten her, so she pulled the dog's collar and held it until he died.

Evans buried the dog in her back yard before seeking medical attention for the bite.

The hospital notified Florida SPCA when staff learned of the incident.

Local deputy Amanda Coleman Smith dug up Big John's body and took the corpse to a vet who determined the cause of death to be "strangulation, a death resulting in the inflictation of pain, suffering and injury," The Miami Herald reported.

Evans' bite wound was "no larger than a pencil eraser," Smith said in a report.

Evans was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and was being held at the Marathon jail, on $25,000 bond.