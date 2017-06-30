A woman who discovered her parents were related turned them in to authorities.

Donna Price has spoken out to UK media about the discovery that her parents were brother and sister.

Price, 32, was told about her incestuous parents by an estranged aunt on Facebook in 2014.

She said: "I had thought it was somebody just trying to stir up stuff because surely that sort of thing could never have happened.

Advertisement

"But her reply was yes, they are brother and sister."

Price discovered that her mother had an affair with the man who is her biological father, but her three younger siblings are her parents' biological children.

A the end of 2014, Price reported her parents to the police, starting a two-year investigation.

The pair eventually pleaded guilty and received suspended sentences

Price told The Sun "I feel my childhood was all based on a lie. I hate them.

"There's not enough words to describe how much I hate them."