A 23-year-old student had her throat slit as she screamed for help in a busy shopping centre car park.

Horrified witnesses looked on as University of Kent student Molly McLaren was savagely attacked at the Dockside outlet centre in Chatham, Kent, the Daily Mail reported.

Her boyfriend Joshua Stimpson, 25, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with her murder.

Miss McLaren was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Citroen C1 when she was attacked around 11am (local time) yesterday.

Witnesses say her attacker trapped her in the car then slashed her throat as she beeped her horn and screamed for help.

Police said she sustained injuries consistent with stabbing and died at the scene.

McLaren and Stimpson had confirmed their relationship on Facebook last December and their social media profiles featured several pictures of them together.

Kent Police have now referred the murder to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, after Miss McLaren may have previously reported Stimpson to the police.

Joshua Stimpson, from Rochester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Officers charged him with murder and he appeared before Medway Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on July 3.

A second year undergraduate at the University of Kent studying Sport and Exercise for Health, Miss McLaren worked as a dog walker and in pubs to fund her studies.

The youngster, who "radiated positivity" also worked tirelessly to promote a better awareness of mental health issues.

The 23-year-old's murder was confirmed by grieving relatives today.

Her family were too distraught to speak at their home in Cobham, Kent. But one cousin, who asked not to be named, said: "Me and my sister are really upset. We are in shock at the moment.

"The whole family is. My cousin has just been murdered and we're still trying to process it."

On the morning of the attack Miss McLaren posted a picture of herself with the message: "Powered by coffee! Fully enrolled, so it's time to switch the brain on today. Oh anatomy how I've missed you."

She ended the post with hashtags including '#positivevibes', '#loveyourself', '#newjourney', '#confidence' and '#work hard'.

Shortly before her death she said she was "Passionate about health, wellness, and fitness; physically, mentally and socially" and "inspired daily with the desire to inspire others."

Miss McLaren's best friend Alex Niechoj, 24, was "distraught" over the horrific news of her death.

Local DJ Alex had been friends with Molly since they were 15, his mother said today.

Speaking outside their home in Strood, near Chatham, Teresa Niechoj, 48, said: "They have been best friends since they were 15. We know Molly very well and have known her for a long time.

"Alex is distraught. He is very upset. He's not okay at all. We're all very upset about it."

Miss McLaren previously worked in the Leather Bottle and The Ship pubs in Cobham as a waitress and bartender.

The hard working pupil was a member of her university's netball team and a student representative.

She attended the North Kent College in Dartford and Mayfield Grammar School in Gravesend.

She wrote before her death: "I have also created blogs of personal mental-health challenges and advice for those in need of clarity.

"The career goal is to provide support, advice and inspiration regarding health, wellness and fitness with my developing knowledge."

Horrifying bloodstains could be seen on the passenger window of the car cordoned off by police outside the Dockside outlet centre in Chatham, Kent.

Flowers have since been left in the car park, and people have started sharing tributes online.

Kevin White tweeted: "Thoughts and condolences to the family of Molly McLaren. It was a pleasure to work with her and was a model employee. Such sad news."

Jamie Heath said: "I can't believe what I have just read. Most loveliest down to earth girl I've met, heart of gold. Gone too soon. RIP Molly McLaren."

Eyewitness Michelle Hextall said: 'The woman was screaming and bibbing the horn to get attention.

"Another shopper blocked the car in so he couldn't escape. [The] attacker was then put into police van [and] didn't appear to resist arrest.

"The attacker is leaning on the bonnet of police car in front. His hands were covered in blood up to his elbows. Blood on T-shirt.'

Another witness, Rosie Bell, 25, was arriving at the centre when the incident unfolded.

She said: "Apparently a woman had been locked in her car by the guy.

"He's then come back to the car, got in the car and stabbed her and then slit her throat.

"No one could actually see the row that was happening because it was happening inside the car.

"Someone heard the woman screaming and people were running over shouting at the guy.

"He was in a bit of state so people didn't want to approach him."

Miss Bell then watched as the blood-soaked assailant, who was wearing a white vest, was arrested in front of crowds of shocked onlookers.

The mother-of-one added: "He was put in hand cuffs and put in the back of a car.

"He was covered in blood and had a white vest on, but he was far away so I didn't see what he looked like other than that. It was horrible."

Another witness, who was heading towards a gym, said: "Me and my brother just arrived at the car park and parked at the back near where the incident happened.

"We just saw a car parked in front of the actual car where the body was inside, so I thought nothing of it, then we went and parked.

"We came out and saw more police coming, the sirens were in the distance coming towards the parked car. As we headed to the gym we walked around the car with the lady in.

"The door was left open but there was a leg was sticking out, I'm not sure what happened, but the guy ran out of the car, he had blood on him.

"Then more police cars came. A lady said the woman's throat was slit, if that's the case it's quite terrible.

"This stuff doesn't really happen round here, at this time of day as well. I've been here loads of times before at this time of day, so for this to happen is a disaster."

There was lots of blood and people could be heard shouting, a witness said.

Ten police cars were at the scene with firefighters, forensics teams and paramedics.

A green tent was erected and witnesses say they saw a man in a white vest and 'covered in blood' being put in a police car in handcuffs.

Witness Ash Tucker said: 'I was just pulling into Dockside Chatham, ten police cars race past with flashing lights. As I've locked the door I hear shouting and commotion.

"The next bay opposite to me, there's a man covered in blood being restrained by officers.'

A spokesman for Kent Police said: 'Officers investigating the death of a woman in Chatham have charged a 25-year-old man with murder.

"Kent Police was called to a serious assault in the dockside area of Maritime Way at 11.03am on Thursday 29 June 2017.

"A woman in her 20s had sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing and died at the scene.

"Joshua Stimpson, 25 and of High Street in Wouldham, Rochester, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

'On the afternoon of Friday 30 June 2017, officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate charged him with the murder of Molly McLaren.

'He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on the afternoon of Friday 30 June 2017.

"The victim and the suspect were known to each other and enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

"As part of officers' on-going enquires, any previous reports made by the victim to Kent Police regarding the suspect will form part of the murder investigation.

"Kent Police has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and they will determine whether there is a requirement for them to investigate."

A spokesperson for The University of Kent said: 'The University of Kent offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Molly McLaren following her sudden death yesterday. She was a popular student in the School of Sport and Exercise Sciences.

"Fellow students and staff are being offered any counselling they require at this difficult time."

