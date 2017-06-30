NEW YORK (AP) " Why is Amazon spending nearly $14 billion for Whole Foods?

It isn't just about getting more than 460 grocery stores. Ultimately, Amazon wants to sell Amazon and Whole Foods shoppers alike even more goods and services " including stuff they might not even realize they need.

For that, Amazon will tap data-driven insights into how shoppers behave offline.

Amazon has been quiet on its specific plans so far, but analysts are enthusiastic about the possibilities. Say, you buy a lot of ingredients typically found in Asian recipes. Amazon might then suggest a Thai or Japanese cookbook. It might also recommend a new rice cooker.

Advertisement

The tracking might feel creepy, but one privacy expert, Larry Ponemon, says Amazon and Whole Foods have both earned a high level of trust and loyalty.