IQALUIT, Nunavut (AP) " Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in the Canadian Artic to kick off a royal visit that's scheduled to culminate in Ottawa this weekend as Canada marks its 150th birthday.

An Airbus flying the flag of the Prince of Wales taxied to a stop on a windswept tarmac Thursday and the royal couple was greeted with military honors.

Governor General David Johnston, the Queen Elizabeth's II representative as Canada's head of state, also greeted him.

It is the 18th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales, and the fourth visit for the Duchess of Cornwall. They were last in Canada in May 2014.

Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.