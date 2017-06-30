BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) " Romania's Parliament has approved a new leftist government after dismissing the last one in a no-confidence vote amid political infighting in the ruling party.

Many ministers are keeping their jobs despite being criticized for alleged underperformance. The chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, is barred from being premier due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose, a Dragnea ally, served as economy minister under ex-Premier Sorin Grindeanu.

A new deputy prime minister has been appointed and tasked with informing the Social Democrats about government activity.

Advertisement

Lawmakers approved the new government in a 275-102 vote.