Temperatures in Iran have reached 129F (53.7C) making it the hottest day in the country's history and one of the highest ever in the world.

The scorching conditions were recorded in the city of Ahvaz in Iran's south west on Thursday, according to a French meteorologist.

It was a June record for Asia and came close to the world record 134F (56.6C) measured in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913, according to Daily Mail.

The extreme high temperatures were highlighted by Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with the French national weather service Meteo France.

Kapikian said the mercury climbed to 53.7C - eclipsing Iran's previous high of 53C.

According to USA Today, the heat index, which takes humidity into account, was even higher reaching 142F (61.1C).

Temperatures in the region are forecast to dip to below 117F (47C) today.

But the mercury is due to rise above 122F (50C) again next week.

The temperature was recorded days after a study warned nearly a third of the world's population is currently exposed to potentially deadly heat for 20 days a year or more - a problem exacerbated by climate change.

Analysis in Nature Climate Change said failure to reduce greenhouse gases could see three in four people facing the threat of dying from heat by 2100.