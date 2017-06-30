Police are hunting for a man who shot and killed a teenage girl in a road rage attack after the two merged into the same lane on a highway in Pennsylvania.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was driving southbound late Wednesday afternoon when she and a man in a red pickup truck jostled for position on the road, reported NBC 10.

The truck's driver became enraged and pulled out his gun, shooting Roberson directly in the head before fleeing the scene down the highway, according to police.

Roberson's car then lost control and crashed into a wooded area near West Goshen. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Daily Mail.

Advertisement

"This was a totally random, senseless act of violence," District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a Thursday night press conference.

Police found her green Chevy Malibu on Route 100, and initially thought she had lost control of her car, spun out and crashed. But a witness and surveillance footage revealed the truth.

The man suspected of shooting her is described as a white male with blond or light brown hair, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build.

Police said he was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with faded paint. The two cars did not actually hit, so it is unlikely the truck was damaged at all in the incident.

A witness said the driver was seen fleeing the accident at a very high speed, according to police.

Family members told ABC6 she was on the way home from the mall, where she was shopping for college clothes with her mother and grandmother.

"She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to going to college," her father, Rodney Roberson, explained as he held back tears. Her brother said she was "headed for greatness".

She graduated from Bayard Rustin High School three weeks ago, and was headed to Jacksonville University in the fall.

"A young lady in the prime of her life getting ready to go off to college, and now the family has to consider burying her," West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason said.

Her family has asked for her shooter to have a conscience, and are hoping someone will come forward to help close the case.

This isn't the first time the family has lost a child. Just four years ago Bianca's older brother died of heart disease. He was just 22 years old at the time, reported NBC.

Anyone who saw the altercation is asked to call West Goshen Police Department Traffic Safety Division. Police have now expanded the search to include three states.

"It's an angel that's gonna be missed. But as hard as it is, she's there with her brother," her aunt, Mari Hatton-Hayes said.