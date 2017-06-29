An Army veteran has told how he tried to save the life of a young man battered to death in front of his parents in a service station cafe.

The 20-year-old victim, named locally as Quhey Saunders, collapsed after being hit twice over the head with a shovel after a row flared into violence at the petrol station on the M25 in Surrey.

His girlfriend, Larosa Smith, has posted a tribute to Saunders on social media, accompanied with photographs of him having fun with his friends.

R.I.P my baby I have no words to describe the way I feel right now I thought you'd broke my heart in the past but this... Posted by Larosa Smith on Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Retired soldier Rafael Francis, 53, was filling up at Cobham Services, between junctions 9 and 10 of the M25, on Monday when he saw a brawl kick off.

Francis, a grandfather who served in the Queen's Regiment, witnessed the victim collapse after being hit twice over the head with a shovel before springing into action.

He told the Evening Standard: "I don't know what started it, but there were lots of vicious punches and kicks being thrown. They were shouting about getting a gun, that's when I tried to get involved."

He said: "I knew it was serious but my training took over. His father was helping me try to stem the blood as I screamed for an ambulance."

Francis, who is pictured in the footage of the aftermath, said: "His mother kept asking me if I thought the boy was going to make it, I couldn't look her in the eye. There was just too much blood.

"Until the police came no-one else tried to help. Everyone was filming it on their phones, even as I'm begging for a first aid kit people are just looking through their cameras."

Saunders, from Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, was airlifted to St George's hospital, Tooting, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning. Police have now launched a murder inquiry.

The two men left the scene at Cobham Services, in Surrey, in a white van - which was later found abandoned in Chessington, and has been recovered by police.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jo Hayes, of Surrey Police, said: "This was a horrifying attack at a busy petrol station on the M25, and I am sure that there are people who saw what happened but have not yet spoken to my officers.

× Quhey Saunders is believed to have been killed in Cobham Service Station, Surrey. Photo / Facebook Quhey Saunders is believed to have been killed in Cobham Service Station, Surrey. Photo / Facebook

"This is now a murder investigation, and we are pursuing all avenues of enquiry to bring those responsible to justice. I would like to speak to everyone who refuelled at the petrol station, or visited the shop, between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday 26 June.

"In particular there is a man shown in the store on CCTV wearing military or camouflage clothing who could have very valuable information for the investigation.

"If this person is you, please come forward. There are reports of people filming on mobile phones during the altercation, and immediately afterwards, and it is imperative that we get hold of their footage.

"There were vehicles on the forecourt during the fight, and I want to speak to those drivers, and view any dashcam footage they may have.

She added: "Finally, although we have recovered the van, we still need to piece together its movements.

"The van is described as a white Peugeot Partner Van, registration NX63 VLP, with a roof rack and ladder strapped to the roof.

"If you saw the van between 3.30pm on Monday and 10am this morning, or have information about the driver and their whereabouts, please contact us as a matter of urgency."

