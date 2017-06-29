PRESTON, Md. (AP) " As Harriet Tubman's role in the fight against slavery gains new appreciation in the nation and world, a historic trail in Maryland has been getting more attention.

A new $21 million visitor's center for the 125-mile Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway opened in March, not far from her Maryland birthplace. Plans to put Tubman on the $20 bill have received prominent attention. This year, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution's new National Museum of American History and Culture in Washington acquired a rare photograph of Tubman in her late 40s.

Tubman escaped from slavery in antebellum Maryland to become a leading abolitionist. She helped other slaves escape by guiding them north on the Underground Railroad and served as a Union spy during the Civil War.