NEW YORK (AP) " Technology means vacationing small business owners never have to be out of touch " unless they're someplace where there's no connectivity.

A recent survey of small business owners and managers released by American Express found that the vast majority said they check in by phone or email while on vacation. But nearly a quarter don't check in.

Some leave the business in trusted hands, though that's more common with more mature businesses than newer ones. Some owners find out by surprise that the connections as they're traveling aren't what they hoped for or expected.

Many say being unplugged can be a risk, but can be worth it to recharge their own batteries.