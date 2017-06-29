Cardinal George Pell, one of Pope Francis' top advisers, has taken leave of absence as the Vatican's financial tsar to face multiple criminal charges in his native Australia that allege he committed sexual assault years ago.

Pell appeared before reporters in the Vatican press office yesterday to forcefully deny the accusations, denounce what he called a "relentless character assassination" in the media and announce he would return to Australia to clear his name.

"I repeat that I am innocent of these charges. They are false. The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me," Pell said.

The Vatican said the leave took effect immediately and that Pell would not participate in any public liturgical event while it was in effect.

Pell said he intended to eventually return to Rome to resume his work as prefect of the Vatican's Economy Ministry.

Pell, 76, is the highest-ranking Vatican official to ever be charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal, and the developments posed a major new obstacle for Francis as he works to reform the Vatican.

Victoria state Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton announced the charges yesterday, saying police had summonsed Pell to appear in court to face multiple counts of "historical sexual assault offences", meaning offences that generally occurred some time ago. Patton said there are multiple complainants against Pell, but gave no other details on the allegations against the cardinal.

Pell was ordered to appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on July 18.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said the Holy See had learned with "regret" of the charges and that the Vatican's financial reforms would continue in his absence.

In a statement he read to reporters while sitting beside Pell, Burke said the Vatican respected Australia's justice system but recalled that the cardinal had "openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable" acts of sexual abuse against minors.

He noted that Pell had co-operated with Australia's Royal Commission investigation into sex abuse and that as a bishop in Australia he had worked to protect children and compensate victims.

"The Holy Father, who has appreciated Cardinal Pell's honesty during his three years of work in the Roman Curia, is grateful for his collaboration," Burke added.

The charges were announced on a major Catholic feast day, and on a day when many of the world's cardinals were already in Rome for a ceremony to elevate five new cardinals to the ranks of "princes of the church".

As Pell spoke to reporters, preparations were under way in St Peter's Square for a huge Mass that Pell had been expected to concelebrate, but stood down after the charges were announced.

For years, Pell has faced allegations that he mishandled cases of clergy abuse when he was Archbishop of Melbourne and, later, Sydney.

But more recently, Pell himself became the focus of a clergy sex abuse investigation, with Victoria detectives flying to the Vatican last year to interview the cardinal.

It is unclear what allegations the charges announced yesterday relate to, but two men, now in their 40s, have said previously that Pell touched them inappropriately at a swimming pool in the late 1970s, when Pell was a senior priest in Melbourne.

Patton told reporters in Melbourne that none of the allegations against Pell had been tested in any court, adding: "Cardinal Pell, like any other defendant, has a right to due process."

The charges are a new and serious blow to Pope Francis, who has already suffered several credibility setbacks in his promised "zero tolerance" policy about sex abuse.

The charges will also further complicate Francis' financial reform efforts at the Vatican, which were already strained by Pell's repeated clashes with the Italian-dominated bureaucracy.

Pell's actions as archbishop came under intense scrutiny in recent years by a government-authorised investigation into how the Catholic Church and other institutions have responded to the sexual abuse of children.

Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse - the nation's highest form of inquiry - has found shocking levels of abuse in Australia's Catholic Church, revealing earlier this year that 7 per cent of Catholic priests were accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades.

Last year, Pell acknowledged during his testimony to the commission that the Catholic Church had made "enormous mistakes" in allowing thousands of children to be raped and molested by priests.

He conceded that he, too, had erred by often believing the priests over victims who alleged abuse. And he vowed to help end a rash of suicides that has plagued church abuse victims in his Australian hometown of Ballarat.

Australia has no extradition treaty with the Vatican. But in a statement from the Sydney Archdiocese, Pell said he would return to Australia "as soon as possible", following advice and approval by his doctors.

Last year, Pell declined to return to Australia to testify for the third time before the Royal Commission, saying he was too ill to fly. He instead testified via video conference from Rome.

The Blue Knot Foundation, an Australian support group for adult survivors of childhood abuse, said the decision to charge Pell sent a powerful message to both abuse survivors and society as a whole.

"It upholds that no one is above the law, no matter how high their office, qualifications, or standing," the group's head of research, Pam Stavropoulos, said in a statement.

The charges put the Pope in a thorny position.

In 2014, Francis won cautious praise from victims' advocacy groups when he created a commission of outside experts to advise him and the broader church about "best practices" to fight abuse and protect children.

But the commission has since lost much of its credibility after its two members who were survivors of abuse left.

Francis also scrapped the commission's signature proposal - a tribunal section to hear cases of bishops who covered up for abuse - after Vatican officials objected.

In addition, Francis drew heated criticism for his 2015 appointment of a Chilean bishop accused by victims of helping cover up for Chile's most notorious paedophile.

The Pope was later caught on videotape labelling the parishioners who opposed the nomination of being "leftists" and "stupid".

Rise up Catholic ranks

• George Pell was born on June 8, 1941, in the country town of Ballarat in Victoria, Australia.

• Pell was ordained as a priest in 1966 and served in his home state from 1971 to 1983, including 10 years in Ballarat.

• In 1996 he became the Archbishop of Melbourne, a role in which he helped establish the "Melbourne Response", the Catholic Church's first formal system of handling abuse complaints in Australia.

• He was appointed Archbishop of Sydney, Australia's most senior Catholic role, in 2001.

• The following year, Pell stepped aside to face a closed hearing over abuse allegations dating back to the 1960s. The Church committee hearing the allegations found insufficient evidence to justify further action and Pell resumed his role.

• In 2003, Pell was made a cardinal.

• With the death of Pope John II in 2005, Australian media identified Pell as a contender to succeed him.

• Pell's work at the Vatican increased by 2012 and he was asked by Pope Benedict XVI to join a high-ranking papal assembly. In 2013, Pope Francis appointed him to an eight-member group to advise on reforming the Church.

• In 2014 he was appointed Prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, the Vatican's first financial controller.

• Pell appeared at an Australian government inquiry into institutional child abuse last year, testifying via videolink from Rome because he was too sick to fly home. He said the Church made "catastrophic" choices by minimising its response to, and covering up, abuse complaints.

• Australian police travelled to Rome later in the year to interview Pell about the abuse complaints.