An Irish reporter has told of her surprise at being summoned over to President Donald Trump's desk while he was on the phone to the new Taoiseach, and being told by the president that she has "a nice smile".

Caitriona Perry, White House correspondent for RTE, Ireland's public service broadcaster, described Tuesday's incident as "bizarre", according to Daily Telegraph.

"One minute we were outside the window, and the next minute I'm meeting the President of the United States," she said.

"Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that's what we were expecting today.

Advertisement

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017





"But instead we were invited inside to witness the president's call to the Taoiseach.

"When we went in he was already on the phone but I caught his eye and he called me over."

Trump told Leo Varadkar, Ireland's newly-elected leader, that: "We have a lot of your Irish press watching us right now."

He pointed at Perry, beckoning her over. "We have all of this beautiful Irish press," said Mr Trump to the prime minister, and asked Perry: "Where are you from?"

Perry approached Trump and introduced herself.

"She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well," he said, adding: "He thanks you for the newspapers, Caitriona."

She later explained that she had sent Varadkar copies of the US papers from the day after his victory in his party's leadership vote.

Trump's singling out of a female reporter was derided by some on social media, with the president's words described as "creepy", and American women lining up to apologise to Perry.

"It's hell to be objectified," said Cristin Harber, an author. "When POTUS has no fear of doing that surrounded by cameras... I'm so sorry. Your success is more than a smile."

Caroline Feraday, a British television presenter based in Hollywood, said: "It was utterly inappropriate in the work place. They weren't on a date. You could see she was uncomfortable; he relishes this power."

But others said it was a moment of inoffensive levity.

"For any journalist to get that bit of face-time in the Oval Office is just amazing," said Charlie Bird, former White House reporter for RTE.

"Mind you, it is Donald Trump, but that's life," he joked, at a Dublin conference he was moderating.

"As a journalist, you find yourself in those positions. When I was there, I found myself in a position with Obama and he put his arm around me. The White House press corps don't like things like that."

Asked whether he thought Trump's behaviour towards his former RTE colleague was inappropriate or creepy, Bird said: "I don't understand Trump. I'd say somebody pointed her out to him: 'This is a journalist from Irish television.' It is a bit of fun. It lightens the load."

But the veteran journalist said he would not have been at ease in the Trump White House.

"He frightens me. Jesus, he frightens me," said Bird.