YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " Former President Barack Obama and his family have wrapped up their five-day vacation on Indonesia's resort island of Bali and headed to the historic city of Yogjakarta.

Yogyakarta's air force base commander says Obama, his wife Michele and daughters Malia and Sasha drove to a luxury hotel in downtown Yogyakarta on Wednesday after arriving at the city's military airport.

Base commander Novyan Samyoga says the Obamas have been planning to visit the 9th century Buddhist temple at Borobudur and the Hindu temple of Prambanan during a two-day holiday.

Obama's mother Ann Dunham did her anthropological research in Yogjakarta.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has invited the Obamas to visit the Bogor Palace in West Java during their nine-day trip in Indonesia, where Obama lived for several years as a child.