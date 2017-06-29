A bushfire burning through a dense Arizona forest has forced thousands of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke.

it is over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago.

The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 160km north of Phoenix that draws a mix of desert dwellers escaping the heat, retirees and visitors to its famed Old West-themed Whiskey Row.

The fire has charred 83 sq/km while being fanned by winds ranging up to 56km/h.

More than 500 firefighters were battling the blaze. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Many residents have painful memories of the 2013 wildfire that killed 19 members of an elite firefighting crew.

