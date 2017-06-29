A Qantas flight bound for Los Angeles has landed safely in Sydney, after being diverted when an alert light came on two hours after its departure from Melbourne.

The aircraft was forced to circle off the east coast of Australia and dump fuel, before returning to land at Sydney Airport, where engineers will assess the problem.

A Qantas spokesman said it was not an emergency situation.

The flight landed safely ins Sydney after 1pm.

Advertisement

Flight radar images showed the plane circling off the coast of Sydney at least five times before tracking towards the airport.

The Qantas spokesman said the forced landing was triggered by an alert light in the cockpit just two hours after takeoff from Melbourne.

Qantas says #QF93 is not an emergency situation - but they'll know more after it lands in Sydney just before 1pm. Currently dumping fuel. — Robyn Ironside (@ironsider) June 29, 2017









Looks like a very standard procedure to me in response to a technical fault. Altitude steady. Not squawking 7700. pic.twitter.com/ankV0kjrSe — Rae Earl (@RaeEarl) June 29, 2017





It departed the Victorian capital just before 10.15am.

The spokesman said it was not yet known what caused the light to come on but that the landing was not an emergency situation.

He said more would be known after engineers examined the aircraft after landing in Sydney.