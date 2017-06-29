The Trump Administration today set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a "close" family or business tie to the United States.

The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump's Executive Order that was widely criticised as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department say that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible.

The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the US.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines that were issued in a cable sent to all US embassies and consulates today.

The new rules take effect tomorrow, according to the cable, which was obtained by AP.

As far as business or professional links are concerned, the State Department said a legitimate relationship must be "formal, documented and formed in the ordinary course rather than for the purpose of evading" the ban.

Journalists, students, workers or lecturers who have valid invitations or employment contracts in the US would be exempt from the ban.

The exemption does not apply to those who seek a relationship with an American business or educational institution purely for the purpose of avoiding the rules, the cable said.

A hotel reservation or car rental contract, even if it was pre-paid, would also not count, it said.

Consular officers may grant other exemptions to applicants from the six nations if they have "previously established significant contacts with the United States;" "significant business or professional obligations" in the US; if they are an infant, adopted child or in need of urgent medical care; if they are travelling for business with a recognised international organisation or the US government or if they are a legal resident of Canada who applies for a visa in Canada, according to the cable.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court partially lifted lower court injunctions against Trump's Executive Order that had temporarily banned visas for citizens of the six countries.

The justices' ruling exempted applicants from the ban if they could prove a "bona fide relationship" with a US person or entity, but the court offered only broad guidelines - suggesting they would include a relative, job offer or invitation to lecture in the US - as to how that should be defined.

Senior officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security had worked since the decision to clarify the ruling and today's instructions were the result. The new guidance will remain in place until the Supreme Court issues a final ruling on the matter.

Arguments before the justices will not be held until at least October, so the interim rules will remain in place at least until then.

Shortly after taking office, Trump ordered the refugee ban and a travel ban affecting the six countries, plus Iraq. He said it was needed to protect the US from terrorists, but opponents said it was unfairly harsh and was intended to meet his campaign promise to keep Muslims out of the United States.

After a federal judge struck down the bans, Trump signed a revised order intended to overcome legal hurdles. That was also struck down by lower courts, but the Supreme Court's action partially reinstated it.

- AP