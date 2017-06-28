Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Google+Share on RedditEmail a friend

CARDINAL George Pell will face serious child sex charges later today.

The Australian is reporting a summons has been issued. It relates to the child sex investigation by Victoria Police, Taskforce Sano.

Cardinal Pell, 76, is Australia's most senior Catholic but is based in the Vatican, where he is serving as prefect of the secretariat of the economy.

Australia has no extradition treaty with the Vatican - meaning he could avoid prosecution if he chose not to return to Victoria.

However, he is expected to return to Australia to fight the charges.

He has denied any wrongdoing and rejected media speculation about the nature of the investigation.

Victoria Police refused to comment on the reports. A statement is expected later this morning.

Cardinal Pell has been in his Vatican role for four years. He was made a cardinal in 2003 and has previously served as Archbishop of Sydney and Archbishop of Melbourne.

News Corp reported last month Victoria Police had received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions about the allegations against Rome-based Cardinal Pell.

The advice from the DPP was understood to be that charges could be laid against the cardinal, based on the brief of evidence investigators had gathered.

A police spokeswoman confirmed to news.com.au last month the long-awaited DPP advice was now with officers.

"Victoria Police can confirm that it has received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to a current investigation into historical sexual assault allegations," the spokeswoman said.

"Detectives from Taskforce Sano will now take time to consider that advice."

The Sano Taskforce has been investigating allegations that Cardinal Pell committed "multiple ­offences" when he was a priest in Ballarat and while he was archbishop of Melbourne.

It has been alleged the now 75-year-old sexually abused minors by "both grooming and opportunity".

The alleged victims - there are as many as 10 - are now aged in their late 20s to early 50s.

The Office of Public Prosecutions first reviewed the initial brief of evidence last year without making a recommendation on whether or not charges should be laid.

The police brief was revised and sent back to the OPP for consideration after Cardinal Pell was questioned in Rome by three detectives from Sano Taskforce.