A 25-year-old woman has been charged with sexual battery after giving birth to an 11-year-old's baby.

Marissa Mowry and the boy reportedly had sex in Hillsborough County, Florida, in January 2014.

Mowry, of Port Richey, was 22 years old and and the victim was 11. She gave birth to the child in October that year.

She continued to have a sexual relationship with the victim until he was 14 years old, ABC quoted officials as saying.

Detectives investigated their "relationship" and Mowry was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with sexual battery. She was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Her child, now 3, is being placed with a responsible adult as the investigation continues.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Child Protective Division is assisting in the investigation.