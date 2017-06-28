By Mark Molloy

Police in Minnesota saw the funny side when a suspect handed over a Monopoly 'Get out of jail free card' to try and get out of trouble.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office stopped a man with an outstanding arrest warrant when he produced the Monopoly card.

It says: "Get out of jail free. This card may be kept until needed or traded."

We appreciate the humor! Deputy Vai arrested a gentleman this weekend on an outstanding warrant. He carried this Monopoly card just in case. "A" for effort! Posted by Dakota County Sheriff's Office on Monday, 26 June 2017

But while the Chance card may be handy when playing the popular board game, it's not so useful to have at your disposal when stopped by police.

One social media user asked: "Does that man carry that card everywhere just in case he gets stopped by an officer..."

Police replied: "He probably still will! We had no reason to take it."

"Too funny," commented one. "Could not believe he tried to use that trick."

"What?!!? Those aren't valid??!?" joked another.

The post has proved popular on social media, with Captain Pat Enderlein from the sheriff's office responding: "We try [on Facebook] and show people what the department is all about."