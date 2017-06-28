A pregnant 19-year-old has been arrested after shooting her boyfriend dead in front of their daughter, three, in a bid by the pair to be famous.

MonaLisa Perez was charged with second-degree manslaughter this morning in the death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III, the Star Tribune reported.

Ruiz reportedly had been pushing Perez to go through with his latest prank, in which he would hold a hardcover Encyclopedia up to his chest and get her to shoot at the book.

Perez pulled the trigger on a .50-calibre Desert Eagle gun, a pistol described in online ads as "one of the world's most powerful semiautomatic handguns."

However, the bullet went into Ruiz's chest and he died.

Prior to the stunt, Ms Perez had posted about it on her Twitter account.

"Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE," she wrote.

Police say the videos of the incident would not be released at this time.

His aunt, Claudia Ruiz, said Ms Perez would never deliberately hurt her nephew.

"They were in love. It was just a prank gone wrong," she told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "He told me he had an idea. I said, 'Don't do it, don't do it. Why are you going to use a gun, why?'" Ms Ruiz told Valley News Live. "'Because we want more viewers', he said."

"I wish they wouldn't have done it. I wish he would've just done another prank. He was so young. He had so much going for himself," she said.

Ruiz and Ms Perez can be seen on YouTube doing pranks, including Doing Scary Stunts at the Fair Part 1.

He can also be seen on his Facebook page chasing storms.

In May, Ms Perez posted a video revealing the gender of the child they are expecting. It is a boy.

In Facebook comments roughly one hour before Ruiz was killed, Ms Perez wrote, "We are in the process of making Pedro a YouTube channel oh man is it going to be sweet! LOL."

She added: "All the crazy stuff will on his channel and mine will be our family life!!!