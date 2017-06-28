SALT LAKE CITY (AP) " The Latest on wildfires burning in the West (all times local):

9:02 a.m.

A wildfire in a rugged inland area of Southern California grew substantially overnight to nearly 8 square miles (21 sq. kilometers).

The blaze burning in Riverside County about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Los Angeles is only 10 percent contained Tuesday morning.

Several small communities have been warned to be ready to evacuate.

Weather is expected to continue hot and dry, with gusts as high as 25 mph (40 kph).

On California's Central Coast, evacuation orders remain in place for sparsely populated rural areas of San Luis Obispo County east of the town of Santa Margarita due to a nearly 2-square-mile (5 sq. kilometer) fire.

Containment is estimated at 40 percent.

___

The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.

Firefighters battled high winds as they fought a fire that has grown to 72 square miles (184 square kilometers) and burned 13 homes " larger than any other fire in the country now.

Officials say that fire crews are expected to face dry, windy conditions Tuesday and a "high potential" for extreme fire behavior.

They say the estimated firefighting costs now top $7 million for a fire started June 17 near the Brian Head Resort by someone using a torch tool to burn weeds.

Crews in California, meanwhile, are dealing with two new powerful and fast-growing fires.