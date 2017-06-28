HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) " A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight."

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast that the base that adjoins the city of Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base.

Colster said there were no confirmed casualties and that officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

Advertisement

Television stations in the area are quoting Huntsville Hospital officials as saying they've heard of no incoming patients.

The governor's office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about the situation, but her office couldn't provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, "My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter."

More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone. It is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices.

NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.