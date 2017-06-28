LOS ANGELES (AP) " The Latest on the arrest in Las Vegas of a California man on a murder charge in the disappearance of his 5-year-old son after a trip to Disneyland (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

A California father told a judge in Las Vegas he won't fight his transfer in custody to Los Angeles to face a murder charge in the disappearance of his 5-year-old son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. told a justice of the peace Tuesday that the 47 days he spent in Las Vegas was not an attempt to avoid investigators looking for Aramazd Andressian Jr.

The father was arrested Friday in Las Vegas and is being held on $10 million bail.

A search began April 22, after the father was found passed out in a car in a park in South Pasadena, California.

Investigators think the boy was killed after a family trip to Disneyland in a bid by the father to get back at his estranged wife for a tumultuous relationship.

The boy's body hasn't been found.

9:20 p.m.

A California man suspected of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for more than two months, is due in a Las Vegas courtroom for an extradition hearing.

Thirty-five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday.

Andressian is suspected of killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. The boy's body has not been found.

Sheriff's homicide detectives believe the father killed the boy to get back at his estranged wife, but they haven't released specific details about the evidence.

Legal experts say so-called "no body cases" can sometimes result in convictions, but they present an additional challenge for prosecutors.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey says she's confident a jury will convict Andressian of his son's slaying.

The father's attorney, Daniel Nardoni, says his client is innocent.