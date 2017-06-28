China launched what it calls the most advanced and largest warship in Asia on Wednesday, billing it as a major step forward in the modernisation of its navy, the official military newspaper said.

The first of the new type 055 guided-missile destroyers, which has a displacement of more than 10,000 tons and was built at the Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai, is equipped with air defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, the PLA Daily reported.

The launch of the ship marks an important step towards China's dream of having a strong and modern naval force, a member of the Central Military Commission, Zhang Youxia, was quoted as saying at the launch ceremony, according to South China Morning Post.

The new destroyer will be similar in size to the 8,000-10,000 tonne Arleigh Burke class destroyers, the main type currently in use with the US Navy.

Previously, the People's Liberation Army Navy's most advanced destroyer was the type 052D, a 7,500-tonne vessel.

The new ship will undergo equipment and sea testing, and is expected to enter service next year.

