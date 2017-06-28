Workers at a Chinese factory used by Ivanka Trump and other fashion brands have told of the grinding life on the job where one worker had blood running down his face after an angry manager struck him with the sharp end of a high-heeled shoe.

Factory workers, including one current and two former employees, have spoken out about overtime stretching past midnight, steep production quotas, poor pay and crude verbal abuse at the Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co used by Trump and others to produce their goods.

Beatings also occur at the factory, but all three say last year's shoe attack was the worst so far.

"He was bleeding right from the middle of the head," the current employee told AP. "There was a lot of blood. He went to the factory's nurse station, passing by me," said a second man, who said he quit his job at Huajian because of the long hours and low pay.

The three workers are the first with direct knowledge of conditions at the Ganzhou factory to speak publicly on condition of anonymity fearing retribution or arrest. Last month, three men investigating conditions at the factory were detained, accused of illegally using secret recording devices to steal commercial secrets.

Li Qiang, founder of China Labour Watch, describes Huajian's Ganzhou factory as among the worst he has seen in nearly two decades investigating labour abuses.

His group says pay can be as low as one dollar an hour, in violation of China's labour laws.

The Huajian Group declined to respond to specific questions put to it by AP but broadly denied all allegations, calling them "completely not true to the facts, taken out of context, exaggerated" and accusing China Labour Watch of inventing the "so-called facts".

Before taking on an official role as adviser to her father US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump stepped back from managing her brand, but she has retained her ownership interest.

She has not commented on the detentions or the reports of poor working conditions at one of her brand's suppliers. Her spokeswoman declined to comment for this story.

Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, said "the integrity of our supply chain is a top priority and we take all allegations very seriously".

The company says its products have not been made in the factory since March, but China Labour Watch said it had an April production schedule indicating that nearly 1000 pairs of Ivanka Trump shoes were due in May.

× Chinese, American and other international flags stand at the factory of Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co., which has made shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand. Photo / AP Chinese, American and other international flags stand at the factory of Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co., which has made shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand. Photo / AP

× Ethiopian factory workers make shoes at the Chinese company Huajian's plant in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo / AP Ethiopian factory workers make shoes at the Chinese company Huajian's plant in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo / AP

- AP