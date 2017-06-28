The father who was struck by an out-of-control bus before calmly getting up and walking into a pub said last night he 'feels very lucky to be alive'.

Simon Smith, 53, was crossing the road in Reading when the bus came veering round the corner and struck him in the back.

Shocking CCTV footage showed the number 17 bus smashing into a shop seconds later, sending debris flying across Gun Street in the Berkshire town on Saturday morning.

Astonishingly, Mr Smith was pushed out of the way of the bus's path from the impact and is seen sliding across the pavement, narrowly missing the lamp post, the Daily Mail reported.

Moments later, the HGV driver of Earley, near Reading, is seen getting up and walking inside the Purple Turtle pub as the bus starts slowing down.

It is not yet known what caused the bus to collide with Mr Smith, who has a five-year-old child. Staff from Reading Buses and Reading Borough Council were also called to the scene.

Mr Smith, who suffered minor injuries, told The Sun: 'I heard some banging behind me and I was hit from behind.

"Then you can see what happened from the CCTV. The video says it all.

"I didn't tense because I didn't know it was coming. After it I just wanted to get somewhere safe.

"I feel very lucky to be alive. I'm feeling quite traumatised that I should be dead."

Purple Turtle co-owner Daniel Fraifeld, 50, said: "I think he pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked.

"He got looked over and didn't have any lasting injuries - but he's covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax."

Mr Fraifield also told BBC South Today: "It looks like the bus has gone out of control - it's almost gone into turbo, it's just suddenly sped up, doubled its speed if not more. Absolutely shocking.

"I just can't believe that Simon got up, dusted himself up and walked away from it. It's a miracle that he's alive.

"We called Simon a few hours after the day of the accident and, yeah, he was in a lot of pain. He was still in shock basically, couldn't believe what had happened."

A second person was also injured by debris and taken to Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service said: 'We were called at 9.12am reporting a bus having hit a lamp post at the above location, and then taken down a shop canopy.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Gun Street at 9.13am on Saturday."

"The ambulance was called to the scene. The road was closed for about two hours. No arrests have been made."

A spokesman for Reading Buses said: "We are aware that CCTV has been released of the incident that occurred on Gun Street in Reading Town Centre on Saturday 24 June.

"We are obviously shocked by the incident as well as the very graphic footage that has been shared a number of times.

"Thankfully, the pedestrian does not have any major injuries and there were no major injuries to passengers on the bus."

"The incident is the subject of an ongoing internal investigation as well as an investigation by the police with who we are working and sharing footage from our on-board CCTV.

"So it would be inappropriate for us to comment or speculate on this until it has run its course.

"We can assure the public that all our drivers are incredibly professional and trained to the highest standard. Our buses receive regular checks by our award-winning engineering department.

"We send our regrets to those affected, especially the pedestrian injured in the street and hope that he is recovering from his injuries."