This is the amazing moment a Kurdish sniper laughs and pokes her tongue out after an ISIS bullet misses her head by inches.

Hemze Hamza shared a video on Twitter of a woman from the Women's Protections Units engaged in a shootout in Raqqa City.

The woman is peering out over a ledge inside a building, shooting at a target off camera.

In a flash, she is nearly hit too, with a bullet coming dangerously close to her head and ricocheting off the side of the wall.

Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank god the ISIS terrorist missed 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/c75h4HSjIW — Hemze Hamza (@Sergermed_) June 27, 2017





But far from appearing scared or shaken, she laughs to her colleagues and pokes her tongue out another.

She continues with a conversation with them as if nothing has happened.

Mr Hamza, a journalist, tweeted: "Sniper battle inside Raqqa city. Thank god the ISIS terrorist missed.

"Kurdish women know no fear. Your average human being would be scared for life after being so close to death but she kept laughing."

Plenty of people praised her bravery on the front line.

The Women's Protection Unit, or YPG, is the armed unit of the Democratic Union Party in Syria, and has around 7000 members.