TOP STORIES:

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

HAMILTON, Bermuda " Helmsman Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand win the America's Cup with a resounding romp against software tycoon Larry Ellison's two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 960 words, photos.

With:

" SAI--America's Cup Reaction " America's Cup win brings relief, elation for New Zealanders. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-HURRICANES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand " The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match is against the Super Rugby champions. By Steve McMorran. Kickoff is at 0735 GMT.

TEN--McENROE-WILLIAMS

LONDON " John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour. SENT: 150 words, photos,

TEN--EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNE, England " The Eastbourne International has lost Petra Kvitova to injury and Dominika Cibulkova to a surprise defeat as the build-up to Wimbledon gathers pace. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BKN--NBA AWARDS

NEW YORK " The NBA announces its MVP and other winners during the first NBA Awards show. Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are the MVP finalists. By Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Program starts 0100 GMT.

SOC--CONFED CUP-GERMANY-WERNER

SOCHI, Russia " The abuse has followed Timo Werner for months, gathering pace as rapidly as the striker has amassed goals. No German player was more prolific in the Bundesliga last season. No player was as ostracized. By Rob Harris. SENT: 530 words, photos.

With:

" SOC--Confed Cup-Video Review " FIFA accepts video reviews must improve after Russia. By Simon Haydon. SENT: 490 words, photos.

GLF--MICKELSON TALKS

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois " Phil Mickelson discusses his split from longtime caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Mickelson and LPGA stars Stacy Lewis, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson are participating in a skills demonstration leading to next weekend's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 560 words, photo.

OTHER STORIES:

" GLF--Ryu No 1 " So Yeon Ryu becomes No. 1 in women's golf. SENT: 130 words, photos.

" ATH--Golden Spike-Bolt " Bolt curious about who will replace him as fastest man. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 310 words, photos.

" HKO--Hall Of Fame " Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017. By Stephen Whyno. SENT: 400 words, photos.

