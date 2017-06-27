Amanda Knox, who was convicted but then acquitted of murdering British student Meredith Kercher, has made her Instagram profile public, revealing photographs of her boyfriend, their travels around the world - and endless pictures of cats.

"What's happening? Well, I made my Instagram public. No more hoarding all my amazing cat videos. Check them out at Instagram.com/amamaknox," she wrote on Twitter.

In one of the most arresting images, Knox is dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood and being menaced by a man in a wolf's mask. The photo was taken in the Black Forest in Germany, with the American standing between moss-covered rocks in front of a waterfall.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:56am PDT





Knox and her then Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were accused of sexually assaulting and killing Kercher, from Surrey, in the hill-top town of Perugia, Umbria, in 2007.

Advertisement

They were convicted of murder and sexual assault in 2009, then acquitted in 2011, then had their convictions upheld in 2014 before being definitively acquitted by the Supreme Court in Rome in 2015.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:09am PDT





The controversial case, which generated massive coverage on both sides of the Atlantic, was the subject of a recent Netflix documentary.

The Instagram account contains dozens of photos of her current boyfriend, Christopher Robinson. They started dating last year and moved in together a few months later in Seattle.

@emcee_carbon is gone at #awp17 A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:06am PST





They are pictured camping in Jasper National Park in Alberta, Canada, outside the Pantheon in Paris and at home in Seattle with friends and assorted pet cats.

One photo shows a padlock they attached to a bridge in Paris with their initials - AMK (Amanda Marie Knox) and CGR.

AMK + CGR A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:06am PDT





Their travels also took them to the D-Day beaches in Normandy, Brittany, Alsace, Stuttgart, Munich, Montana and New York.

In one photo, Knox is wearing a black t-shirt with the image of pair of handcuffs and the words "It could happen to you" - a reference to the four years she spent behind bars in Italy after her arrest.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:48am PDT





Another picture shows a collection of books on criminal justice, with titles such as "Women Doing Life", "Prosecution Complex" and "The New Criminal Justice Thinking".

Since her release from jail, Knox has become an advocate for wrongly incarcerated prisoners and the welfare of prison inmates.

Birthday kiss. A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on May 19, 2017 at 10:29am PDT





The American also dismissed a story which claimed that she had committed suicide and left behind a note confessing to the murder of Kercher. The story, which was entirely fabricated, appeared on a website designed to look like CNN's web page.

"Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated," she wrote on Twitter. The fake story could not be accessed any longer on Wednesday.

Emil doesn't really care much for my reading. A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on May 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT





Earlier this year Knox wrote a detailed account of how a lesbian inmate tried to seduce her during her years behind bars in Capanne prison in Umbria.

She said the idea of straight women in prison resorting to lesbian relationships "brings out the horny teenage boy in many of us," but argued that sexual bonds were often a reflection of a yearning for companionship in a brutal environment.

A post shared by Amanda Knox (@amamaknox) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:27am PDT SHARE THIS QUOTE:





The only person to have been convicted of Kercher's murder is Rudy Guede, a petty criminal from Perugia who is serving a 16-year jail sentence.

This story was originally published by The Daily Telegraph.