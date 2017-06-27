The German city of Wuppertal, citing raised concerns after a deadly fire in London, on Tuesday began evacuating about 72 people from an 11-storey residential building after it was found to contain flammable materials, city officials said.

Fire inspectors have reviewed Wuppertal's roughly 70 high-rise buildings, according to spokeswoman Martina Eckermann, since the London fire, which killed at least 79 people.

She said officials had been concerned about this particular building since 2010, but decided to act now after seeing how fire could spread rapidly via a flammable cladding or facade.

"We know it's a burden for residents to be moved without any notice, but we felt we had to act immediately since there are clear dangers to life and limb," Eckermann said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said those residents who could not move in with neighbours or friends would be given other lodgings until the owners of the building replaced the facade, a process that could be completed in a few weeks.

Eckermann said it was unclear if the flammable material was similar to that used in the London building.

She said the Wuppertal building's fire escape routes also relied on external balconies that could not be used if the facade material caught fire, and it was too tall to use ladders for evacuations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a national investigation into the cladding, used on facades buildings mainly for insulation or to improve their appearance, after all those checked since the fire failed safety tests.

Related articles:

WORLD

Fire safety expert: Grenfell 'tip of iceberg'

27 Jun, 2017 10:09am
time to read clock icon 5 minutes to read
WORLD

British Govt faces $1b cladding bill

27 Jun, 2017 5:00am
time to read clock icon 3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Council reclads HQ in material similar to Grenfell

26 Jun, 2017 6:51pm
time to read clock icon 4 minutes to read
WORLD

Tower's design made it chimney

26 Jun, 2017 5:00am
time to read clock icon 2 minutes to read