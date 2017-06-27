LONDON (AP) " The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London on Monday to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative-led government to support it in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May has been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority.

May greeted DUP leader Arlene Foster outside of the prime minister's Downing Street office. There were smiles and handshakes in the bright morning sunshine.

"We're back in London again and my hope is that we will be able to finalize the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party," Foster told Sky News before the meeting. "As the Prime Minister herself has said, the deal will be public. It will be totally transparent and once we conclude the deal that will happen."

Foster's party wants tangible benefits for Northern Ireland in terms of jobs and investment in order to offer its support. But critics, including members of May's Conservatives, have objected to any kind of alliance with the DUP because of some of its views, including opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.