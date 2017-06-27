Imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been transferred to a hospital after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer, authorities and his friends say.

The deteriorating health of China's best-known political prisoner was immediately met with dismay and anger by the country's beleaguered community of rights activists and lawyers, who called it a blow to the democracy movement.

Liu, 61, is receiving treatment at a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang, lawyer Mo Shaoping said. Liu was diagnosed on May 23, and prison authorities in a statement said Liu was granted a medical parole and placed in the care of cancer experts, although it was not clear exactly when he was transferred to the hospital.

His cancer appears to be severe. "No surgery, no radiation, and no chemotherapy will do," a sobbing Liu Xia, his wife, said in a video phone call recorded on a cell phone. The clip has been shared in circles of supporters and verified by the couple's friends, who said she was at the hospital.

Liu's supporters and international human rights advocates are urging China to provide the best care to Liu and allow him to seek medical treatment abroad.

"The Chinese Government's culpability for wrongfully imprisoning Liu Xiaobo is deepened by the fact that they released him only when he became gravely ill," said Sophie Richardson, China director at New York-based Human Rights Watch. "The Government should immediately allow Liu Xiaobo and his wife, Liu Xia, to seek proper treatment wherever they wish."

Liu, a literary critic and China's most prominent democracy campaigner, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted of inciting state subversion for writing and disseminating Charter 08, a manifesto calling for an end to single-party rule.

The following year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norway-based Nobel committee, which cheered China's fractured, persecuted dissident community and brought calls from the US, Germany and others for Liu's release, but also infuriated Beijing. In April, Beijing finally normalised relations with Oslo after a six-year hiatus.