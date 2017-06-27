The image of the United States has deteriorated sharply across the globe under President Donald Trump and an overwhelming majority of people in other countries have no confidence in his ability to lead, a survey from the Pew Research Centre shows.

Five months into Trump's presidency, the survey spanning 37 nations showed US favourability ratings in the rest of the world slumping to 49 per cent from 64 per cent at the end of Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

But the falls were far steeper in some of the US's closest allies, including its neighbours Mexico and Canada, and European partners such as Germany and Spain.

Just 30 per cent of Mexicans now say they have a favourable view of the US, down from 66 per cent at the end of the Obama era. In Canada and Germany, favourability ratings slid by 22 points, to 43 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

In many European countries, the ratings were comparable to those seen at the end of the presidency of George W Bush, whose 2003 invasion of Iraq was deeply unpopular.

"The drop in favourability ratings for the United States is widespread," the Pew report said. "The share of the public with a positive view of the US has plummeted in a diverse set of countries from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa."

The survey, based on the responses of 40,447 people and conducted between February 16 and May 8 this year, showed even deeper mistrust of Trump himself, with only 22 per cent of those surveyed saying they had confidence he would do the right thing in world affairs, compared to 64 per cent who trusted Obama.

In Mexico, 5 per cent had trust in Trump, while in Spain 7 per cent of the population trusted the President.