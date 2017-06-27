Three young children have been removed from a US home authorities say was trash and faeces-filled after the kids were allegedly found in "deplorable" conditions.

The children's parents Dustin Tallent and his wife, Stac, face a string of charges after one child was found locked in a room with two dogs, a cat, a rabbit, five parakeets and a dead turtle in a freezer.

When Soddy Daisy police arrived at the home, they discovered numerous dead animals and a house full of rubbish, clutter and junk.

A total of 21 animals were also removed from the home with a total of 11 dead animals found in the freezer, authorities said.

Advertisement

Four dogs, three cats, a rabbit, a python and a lizard were found alive, with the animals described as "very thin" and covered in parasites and fleas.

Dustin's father, Wallace Tallent, played down the severity of the situation, putting it down to "poor housekeeping".

"There's no criminal activity or criminal intent here. It's a matter of very, very poor housekeeping," Tallent told local reporters.

× Nearly two dozen animals were found in the home, half of them dead with many others flea-ridden. Photo / Soddy Daisy Police Nearly two dozen animals were found in the home, half of them dead with many others flea-ridden. Photo / Soddy Daisy Police

Photos taken by the Humane Educational Society show the interiors of the home filled with trash. There was also animal faeces scattered throughout the home, some of which was smeared on walls,

The animals that were found alive have now been rescued.

× Dustin Tallent and his wife Stac were arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect. Photo / Soddy Daisy Police Dustin Tallent and his wife Stac were arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect. Photo / Soddy Daisy Police

Authorities are now treating four dogs, three cats, one rabbit, a snake, and a lizard.

The couple have been arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect.