A Transportation Security Administration officer was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole money from a passenger at the Orlando International Airport.

When Kathleen Duddleston entered a TSA checkpoint lane, she had to undergo additional screening.

Lead TSA officer, Michelle Metz, conducted a pat down on Duddleston, who became concerned when she was unable to see her luggage, according to WESH.

While Duddleston was going through the screening, she told Metz that she couldn't see her bags.

Metz reportedly responded by moving the woman closer, but Duddleston complained again about being unable to see her belongings.

This time, TSA officer Alexander Johnson, 22, moved over slightly, according to the arrest report.

Immediately after the pat down, police said Duddleston retrieved her bag only to find that her money was missing.

She then noticed a bulge in Johnson's shirt pocket and asked if it was her money, according to WESH.

Johnson, who had only been working for the agency for a few months, reportedly told the woman that he had gotten the money from the bank.

Duddleston told Metz that her money was missing and that she believed Johnson had it in his pocket.

Metz then retrieved the money and notified a supervisor.

Police said that surveillance footage showed Johnson reaching into the woman's bag and stuffing the money in his pocket during her pat down.

The money was returned to Duddleston and Johnson was arrested on suspicion of grand theft in the third degree.

A spokesperson for the agency released a statement saying "TSA has a zero tolerance for misconduct in the workplace".

The agency confirmed they "immediately reported the allegation" to the Orlando Police Department and 'aggressively investigated the incident".

"No exceptions will be tolerated. We immediately ended the federal career of this individual," the spokesperson said.

The agency said that its "officers represent a professional and honourable workforce that is trained to treat passengers and their personal belongings with care and respect".

Authorities didn't specify how much money Johnson allegedly stole.