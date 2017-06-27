Brazil's Attorney-General formally accused President Michel Temer of corruption today, making him the first sitting president in Latin America's largest nation to face criminal charges.

Attorney-General Rodrigo Janot's accusation is the latest salvo in an intensifying showdown between Temer and justice officials who are building a corruption case that reaches to the highest levels.

The case now goes to the lower Chamber of Deputies in Congress, which must decide whether it has merit. If two-thirds of the legislature decides that it does, then the President will be suspended for up to 180 days while a trial is conducted.

House Speaker Rodrigo Maia, an ally of Temer, would be president in the interim.

In his decision, Janot said that Temer at some point between March and April of this year took a bribe of around US$150,000 offered by Joesly Batista, former chairman of meat-packing giant JBS.

Janot opened an investigation last month into Temer for corruption, obstruction of justice and being part of a criminal organisation.

A recording emerged that apparently captured Temer, in a late-night conversation with Batista earlier this year, endorsing hush money to former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, a former Temer ally who is serving a 15-year sentence for corruption.

Batista reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Temer has denied wrongdoing and said he refuses to resign despite numerous calls for him to do so and plunging popularity. The office of the presidency said it would not have comment.

Janot's decision to put forward only the corruption allegation may be a strategy to force the lower Chamber of Deputies to first deal with it before having to consider the other allegations.

Allies of Temer have been torn between whether to continue supporting the beleaguered leader or bail on him because of fears that association could be toxic during elections next year.

Janot's 64-page decision was a blistering assessment of Temer and his actions as Brazil's top leader. Janot said bribes to Temer could have reached about US$12 million over nine months, and that in general Temer showed a total disregard for the office.

"The circumstances of this meeting (with Batista) - at night and without any register in the official schedule of the president of the Republic - reveal the intent of not leaving traces of the criminal actions already taken," wrote Janot.

