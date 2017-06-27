A bear has charged at a cyclist in the Alaskan woods, pulled him off his bike and mauled him bringing the number of attacks in the US state to four in less than a week, including two fatalities.

James Fredrick is in hospital in a serious condition today after Sunday's surprising attack while he was out riding with friend Alex Ippoliti on a military reserve in Anchorage.

Ippoliti said they heard a rustling in the bushes and at first thought it was just a porcupine or a moose, but very quickly discovered a brown bear charging at them.

Fredrick sprayed the bear with repellant and it ran away. They then noticed a bear cub in a tree, Ippoliti said, saying the ordeal lasted about 15 minutes.

"It's probably the longest 15 minutes of my life," Ippoliti said. "I've never felt time slowed down like that before."

Wildlife officials aren't completely sure why there's been so many attacks in such a short time but one official says it may be because bears are coming closer to people as they follow food sources, including moose.

Dave Battle, the state Fish and Game area biologist for the Anchorage region, also noted that more people also are spending time in the back country than they did in the past. But he cautioned that many factors could be involved.

"The long and short of it is that no one knows exactly what's going on," he said, noting that the number of bear encounters can vary widely from year to year.

Alaska State Troopers said the man involved in a separate attack in Hope suffered minor injuries and took himself to hospital. Two other people were killed last week in separate black bear attacks believed to be predatory in nature.

Patrick Cooper, 16, died after he got lost and veered off a trail during a mountain foot race south of Anchorage. And 27-year-old Pogo Mine contract worker Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and her 38-year-old co- worker Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks received minor injuries in a mauling northeast of Anchorage.

- AP