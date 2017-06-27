Pennsylvania park goers were given a show last week when a couple had sex near a playground.

Police were called to the scene at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre, when they discovered Jacqueline Getz, 31, performing oral sex on Kyle McClure, 29, in full view of "several hundred" people, some of whom were children.

Both Getz and McClure were charged with indecent exposure, after the horrified public told police that they saw the pair involved in sexual intercourse, oral and digital sex.

Police were given video evidence of the incident recorded by park goers.