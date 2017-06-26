Police in Western Australia have arrested a woman for possessing a bong made out of a baby's bottle and emblazoned with a swastika.

The officers were visiting a residence in Banksia Grove on an unrelated matter when they made the discovery.

Wanneroo Police Senior Sergeant Simon Hazel admitted the "Nazi" bottle bong was "certainly not something we see every day".

"They turn everything into a smoking implement. It doesn't surprise us," Hazel added of locals with substance abuse issues.



Facebook users were intrigued by the bottle bong when the Wanneroo police.

"Hi guys, will this be available at the next police auction?", one person wrote.

Another asked if the baby had also been arrested.