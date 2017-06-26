An Arizona woman was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday (US time) in the death of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box in searing heat.

Sammantha Allen, 28, was accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in a box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

The bin only had small holes near the handles for air, according to prosecutors, who are seeking the death penalty for Allen. That phase of the trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday (US time).

Authorities said Deal suffocated and was found dead the next day as temperatures surpassed 38C.

Jurors in Maricopa County Superior Court began deliberating Monday morning in the trial that began two weeks ago.

They also found Allen guilty of three counts of child abuse and conspiracy to commit child abuse.

Allen's attorney argued the form of punishment was commonplace in the household and was done at the request of Deal's aunt, Cynthia Stoltzmann, who was the girl's legal guardian.

Defense lawyers said Allen was almost certainly guilty of child abuse but not murder.

Authorities allege Deal's death came after a long history of abuse at the hands of multiple relatives.

Ame allegedly was locked in the storage box as punishment for taking an ice block from the refrigerator. Before she was locked in, she was forced to spend many minutes doing backbends and other exercises, despite the summer heat.

On other occasions, police allege, as punishment for failing to pick up a dog's fecal matter, the fecal matter was rubbed on Ame's face and she was forced to eat it.

Deal lived with at least 10 adults and children in a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in south Phoenix.

In opening statements, both sides referred to a question about whether Allen told her husband to let Deal out of the bin before she fell asleep.

John Allen's trial is expected to start on August 7.

He's also charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Three other relatives were convicted of abusing Deal and currently are in prison.

David Deal, the girl's father, previously pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse and was sentenced to jail. Stoltzmann was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted child abuse.

