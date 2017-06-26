The US Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action on Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security," the president said. "Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our nation's homeland. I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court's decision was 9-0."

Very grateful for the 9-O decision from the U. S. Supreme Court. We must keep America SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017





The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those "with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States," the court said in an unsigned opinion. The justices will hear arguments in the case in October.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

The ban would apply to citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The Trump administration said the ban was needed to allow an internal review of the screening procedures for visa applicants from those countries.

That review should be complete before October 2, the first day the justices could hear arguments in their new term.

TRUMP LASHES OBAMA IN TWITTER SPRAY

President Trump has raised the possibility of allowing ObamaCare to "crash & burn" if the ​Republican-backed bill to repeal and replace the health care plan fails in the Senate.

​"​Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!​" Trump tweeted on Monday. ​

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wants to have a vote on overhauling ObamaCare this week, but five Republican senators have said they can't support the bill as it is written and several more are on the fence.

The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017









Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017





It comes after Trump blasted Democrats for their "obstruction" to the health care plan during an interview on Fox and Friends ​on Sunday. ​

"It would be so great if the Democrats and Republicans could get together and wrap their arms around it and come up with something that everybody is happy with," Trump said.

"But we won't get one Democrat vote, not one. If it were the greatest bill ever proposed in mankind, we wouldn't get a vote. And that's a terrible thing. Their thing is resist."

In his early morning tweetstorm, Mr Trump also said that President Barack Obama did "NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling" because "he expected Clinton would win."

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017









...and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017









The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017









..under a magnifying glass, they have zero "tapes" of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017





He added that Obama "didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed."

Trump appeared to be referencing a Washington Post article about the Obama administration's handling of Russia's attempts to influence voters. Obama ordered a review of Russia's actions and imposed new sanctions after the election.

Trump said that after months of reviewing Russia "under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!"

IVANKA 'TRIES TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS'

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump says she tries to stay away from politics.

In an interview with Fox and Friends that aired on Monday, President Trump's daughter said she tries to "leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about."

Trump praised her father, saying "his political instincts are phenomenal."

She has focused on several policy issues, including paid family leave. Last week, she visited politicians on Capitol Hill for talks on those issues.

"It helps us connect as a family and really create a framework for how we want to live our lives." -@IvankaTrump opens up about her faith pic.twitter.com/swjTziyMt4 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017





Advancing parental leave in the Republican-controlled Congress is considered highly unlikely, but winning some family-oriented tax changes are possible.

Ms Trump stepped away from roles at the Trump Organisation and running her eponymous lifestyle brand to take the unpaid role in the administration.

× Obama, left, talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP Obama, left, talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP

PUTIN-TRUMP TALKS NOT SEALED: KREMLIN

The Kremlin says it's still premature to say anything certain about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Trump next month because no definite arrangements had been made for it.

The two leaders are widely expected to hold their first personal meeting when they attend a G20 summit in Hamburg from July 7-8.

"Anyway, they (Putin and Trump) will be present at the same event, in the same city, at the same time. Anyway, there will be a possibility for such a meeting," President Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters on Monday. "Let's wait for this G20 summit. But I repeat again: to our regret, there have so far been no definite arrangements regarding this (meeting)."