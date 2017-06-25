LONDON (AP) " Britain's famed Glastonbury music festival has embraced an unlikely headline act: Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Corbyn, 68, received a rock star welcome from thousands of festival-goers, who chanted his name and held up signs that read "I love Jeremy Corbyn" as he took to the festival's main stage. Corbyn gave a wide-ranging speech on women's rights, Brexit, global warming and London's Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Even before his arrival, music fans at the festival were singing "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn" to the tune of "Seven Nation Army."

The politician, who is popular with Britain's young voters, was set to introduce U.S. hip hop duo Run The Jewels.

Performers at this year's Glastonbury included Katy Perry, Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.