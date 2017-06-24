A London council is immediately evacuating more than 800 households from tower blocks clad in a similar combustible material to Grenfell after firefighters said they "could not guarantee resident safety".

Some 4,000 people were evacuated from the Chalcots Estate in Camden tonight and placed in temporary accommodation, hotels or with family.

Shocked residents claimed they were only told at 8.30pm that they would have to leave their homes for up to three weeks while "urgent fire safety works" were carried out.

Five blocks on the estate have similar exterior plastic panels to those fitted to the 24-storey Grenfell Tower.

The cheap cladding on Grenfell Tower was blamed for the fire spreading from one fourth floor flat and engulfing the entire building in the early hours of June 14.

Camden is the first London borough to evacuate buildings in the wake of the tragedy.

However, residents complained they were given little notice about the evacuation and some were sent to a "rescue centre" full of airbeds.

Speaking to journalists in north London council leader Georgia Gould said: At the end of today [the fire brigade] told us that they could not guarantee resident safety in those blocks so I have made the difficult decision to move the people living there into temporary accommodation while we do the urgent works to guarantee safety.

"I know it is difficult but Grenfell changes everything and I just don't believe we can take any risks with our residents safety and I have to put them first."

Camden Council leaders yesterday met angry residents who raised a number of fire safety concerns.

After London Fire Brigade inspected the building it was decided that residents would be 'temporarily decanted' while 'urgent' fire safety works were done.

Some 4,000 people were given just a couple of hours notice that they would be moving out of their homes on Friday night.

Elderly resident Shirley Phillipos, who lives in the Taplow block, said those living in the towers had been told to get out tonight with 'no notice'.

She told Sky News: "This is ridiculous. The only time I was told something was when I brought myself down the stairs.

"I've been told it's to do with the gas pipes on the landings. That's all they said.

"We've been told we'll be out for two to four weeks.

"I'm going over to the leisure centre and they've told me they'll find me somewhere to go.

Residents leave a tower block on the Chalcots Estate in Camden, London. Photo / AP

"I've been told to get a little bag together. I've got some underwear, some dog food, a night gown - I haven't got anything else.

The woman, who lives on the second floor, continued: 'I think it's absolutely disgusting.

We've had fire brigade here all day, Camden Council, police.

"I had a fire safety check done today, why have they left it til half past eight at night to start getting residents out?

"Where do they think we're all going? This is a massive tower block. They've started evacuating. Where are we all going?"

Many people said they did not know what was going on and had not had clear instructions from the council.

Police, Camden Council staff and fire officers were seen milling around the foot of the Taplow and Burnham blocks.

Edward Strange, 47, who lives on the 11th floor of the Taplow block was one of the first to be evacuated.

He going visit his sister in Salisbury with daughter Emily, nine, when he heard the flats were being evacuated.

Mr Strange, who has owned his flat since 2007, said he was told to go and register at the community centre but does not know where he will be staying tonight.

He said: "We weren't told anything - I heard it on the news when I was driving, I was going to my sister's for the weekend but we came back when we heard we were being evacuated. I've gone into the building now and they've told us to go to the community centre where we'll be allocated accommodation, so I'm a bit anxious about that.

"What is the accommodation going to be? I have absolutely no idea. I also don't know about the amount of time we're going to be there.

"They have told us we can get back in to collect our belongings which is reassuring to some extent but the whole thing is a bit of a nightmare really. I don't know if it's just this block or all of them, I don't know, I've only just heard it on the news

"They sent us a letter this afternoon telling us that the cladding hadn't passed the safety standards but we're not worried because we've had two fires in here and they didn't spread, so we feel completely safe and I think it's a complete overreaction. The two fires were since the cladding has been on, and they were contained."

Fuming residents shouted at council officers amid the confusion, with one irate woman telling a high-vis wearing member of staff to "f**k off".

Christopher Lenga, 18, lives next door in the Burnham tower with his parents, two sisters and two brothers.

He was told all the blocks were being evacuated by a member of the press, but no one from the council had confirmed it.

He said: "I haven't been told anything by the council. I got home and saw on the news that 800 households were being evacuated, which is all the tower blocks, so I came down here to get more information.

"I was told by someone that all the flats were being evacuated. Now I've heard that they're getting cabs for people but there's lots of people here who are unsure about what is going on and what they're going to do - there is a lot of panic.

"I haven't been worried, but now it's a case of is it all going to get sorted tonight? The decision was made in a short amount of time so a lot of people aren't prepared and need to get ready."

Alice Clochet, 25, arrived home after work to find the evacuation in mid-flow, and was only allowed back inside to pack a suitcase.

The French national, who has lived in the tower for one year, says the council must now 'step up to help families.

She said: "I came home after a day of work, after dinner and drinks, ready to have a chill night. I was approached by someone asking what was going on because they had heard the building was being evacuated.

"That's the first time I heard about anything, and then I went inside and someone from the council told me that the London Fire Brigade had recommended that residents evacuated the building tonight. They said they weren't forcing us to leave and that we only needed to take our essentials and go to the gym centre.

"Throughout the night it became clearer that it wasn't so much a recommendation as a requirement - they went to every flat asking people to leave and told us we'd have to go for two to four weeks.

"Apparently the safety procedures were out of date, so they have to do all this work and that's why it will take so long."

Ms Clochet said she is lucky that a nearby friend has somewhere for her to stay this evening, and she believes another friend can house her for the rest of the time.

But she added angry residents, particularly those with children, need assuring that they have somewhere to stay for the next month while emergency works take place.

"I've got somewhere to stay, so I'm one of the lucky ones - I don't have any kids, I don't have a family," she said.

"I have a plan B, but some people don't, and that's where the council need to step in and provide accommodation because they've kicked us out on a Friday evening.

London fire brigade officers speak to each other as residents are evacuated from the Taplow residential tower block on the Chalcots Estate, in the borough of Camden. Photo / AP

"At first a lot of people were saying 'I'm not leaving tonight, it's my flat, why would I leave", but as it became clearer that they were actually evacuating us, then they became really annoyed and did what the council told them.

"I've not been worried about living here since the fire because I didn't want to think about it, but I had a little doubt at the back of my mind that it wasn't safe. I'd rather they did evacuate us even in these conditions rather than waking up in the middle of a fire."

Fire safety expert Arnold Tarling told Sky News that it would be 'very distressing' for the people that are being evacuated but added that he "put my hands up and said well done to Camden".

"They're actually taking the situation seriously and they've decided not to play Russian roulette with the lives of their tenants," said Mr Tarling.

"It's taken over a week for them to do this. Quite when they knew that there were problems with the cladding to the extent that they required to evacuate I don't know, but they should have been doing it immediately or at least putting plans in place.

"I'm sure it would be a lot of work for Camden council to do, but I'm sure there are ways to do these things without causing such confusion to people.

"At last people are starting to listen and getting people out of a potential towering inferno. Hopefully the other people follow suit and don't let Camden be the only lead one with no other followers.

"It's a political decision by the council - are you willing to leave your tenants at risk not knowing if there's going to be a fire in a washing machine, a tumble dryer or somebody knocking over a candle.

"At the end of the day, people's lives matter far more than platitudes and comments that "oh you'll be safe, oh we've put some people in to act as fire wardens" - fire wardens do not stop fires from spreading, they can't.

"By putting fire wardens into these blocks they're putting their lives at risk as well. We saw how fast the fire spread over at Grenfell tower - it's horrendous."

The Prime Minister's official Twitter account said Theresa May was being regularly updated on the situation by Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid.

The tweets from Mrs May read: "My thoughts are with residents being evacuated in Camden while their homes are made safe tonight.

"We will work with and support the emergency services and relevant authorities to safeguard the public.

"Have asked @sajidjavid to keep me regularly updated & ensure we are offering every support we can to residents & those working onsite."

Several other tower blocks in London, as well as building in Manchester and Plymouth were found to contain flammable cladding, the Department for Communities and Local Government confirmed.

Workmen have already started to strip cladding from tower blocks around the country today as investigators revealed tiles and insulation on Grenfell House have not passed safety tests.

At least 79 people are believed to have died in the fire that ripped through the west London tower block in the early hours of June 14.

Cllr Gould added: "We anticipate that these works will be completed within three to four weeks.

"We realise that this is hugely distressing for everyone affected and we will be doing all we can, alongside the London Fire Brigade and other authorities, to support our residents at this difficult time.

"The Grenfell fire changes everything - we need to do everything we can to keep residents safe.

"You will appreciate that this is an emerging situation and we will be providing regular updates."

Yesterday, London Fire Brigade Borough Commander Simon Tuhill said inspectors would check the fire safety of every building on the estate and make sure firefighting facilities were in place.

He added: "The Brigade will also programme more in-depth inspections as part of an on-going process."

Councils across Britain race to test their tower cladding

CONFIRMED

CAMDEN

The cladding was tested this week and, although different to that used in Grenfell, was found to be made up of 'aluminium panels with a polyethylene core'.

The council has since said it will seek legal advice and accused contractors of fitting flammable materials below the commissioned standard. It also pledged round-the-clock fire safety patrols on the estate's corridors.

DEVON

Three high-rise tower blocks in Devon have been found to be clad in the same combustible material to the Grenfell Tower in London.

Occupants of the 16-storey Lynher, Tamar and Tavy buildings in Plymouth were told of the potential fire risk to their buildings yesterday.

Fire precautions at the buildings were checked urgently and the towers will now be monitored round the clock by security teams.

MANCHESTER

Wythenshawe Community Housing Group said 78 panels were being removed from a small area of the Village 135 development.

Wythenshawe Community Housing Group (WCHG) said: "We can confirm following early fire safety actions taken we have been able to detect that our Village 135 scheme has been identified as having 78 feature panels which are located in a small area of the overall development, works to remove these panels will commence today."

ISLINGTON

Islington Council said cladding was to be removed from Braithwaite House, one of eight blocks tested, after it was found to have aluminium composite material.

Test results from the other blocks, Harvist Estate and Brunswick Estate, are yet to be returned, a spokesman said.

Councillor Diarmaid Ward said: "Last night we received results of tests on cladding on the side of Braithwaite House, and they have confirmed the presence of Aluminium Composite Material (ACM).

"We're arranging to have the cladding, which is only on the sides of the building, removed as soon as we possibly can by a specialist contractor.



BEING TESTED

BARNET

Barnet Homes, the council-owned company which runs 24 high-rise blocks in the borough, is reviewing safety in 10 blocks.

Three blocks - Granville Point, Harpenmead Point and Templemead point - were reclad in 2012 and have similar panels to Grenfell Tower. They were inspected on Monday and the insulation materials were found to be non-combustible.

The other seven blocks have different cladding to Grenfell but are being inspected as a 'precautionary' measure, the council said.

NEWHAM

Three of the borough's 88 tall buildings have so-called ACM cladding which could be a fire risk. The cladding on these three buildings is now being tested.

A spokesman for the council said: "Once the results are known, we will take whatever action is necessary to ensure our residents are safe.

"We have already written to tenants and leaseholders in the three blocks explaining what is going on and will keep them informed of all developments."

HARINGEY

The London Borough of Haringey owns 54 blocks over six storeys high. None of our blocks have the Reynobond aluminium cladding system that was used on Grenfell Tower.

Rivers Apartments, a 22-storey block owned by a Housing Association, is being tested over fears it has the same cladding as Grenfell Tower.

HOUNSLOW

Only one of the borough's 35 high-rise buildings has the cladding of the type being tested. It is called Clements Court.

A council spokesman said: "We have now taken a sample of this cladding and submitted it to the Building Research Establishment (BRE) and the DCLG as part of its national inspection exercise, which will examine the detail composition of the outer ACM aluminium cladding. Behind the cladding, however, the system is insulated with a 'rockwool' material which is a non-combustable product, and the installation of the system is solely external and did not interfere with the interior of the building.

SUTTON

The council has eight blocks in its borough - the highest of which is 16 storeys - and has pledged to undergo a "comprehensive review of fire safety".

Two blocks have cladding but using different materials than what was used in Grenfell.

WESTMINSTER

Harley Facades, who refurbished Grenfell Tower, supplied the over-cladding at six tower blocks on the Little Venice estate, but the type of cladding used is different, with non-flammable insulation.

As a precaution, urgent checks are being carried out on the cladding system and the way it was installed.

The local authority has visited all 41 of its tower blocks to review their fire evacuation plans.

HAVERING

The council has no tower blocks which are higher than 14 storeys. Inspections are being carried out on the other blocks they have in the borough.

SALFORD

The council says nine of its tower blocks have cladding that is similar to the material used on Grenfell Tower. Tests are being carried out to check whether it is combustible.

BELIEVED TO BE SAFE





BARKING AND DAGENHAM





There are four blocks in the borough which have cladding, but the council said it is not the same type as used on Grenfell Tower.

CROYDON

16 cladded blocks have been found not to have been clad with the same materials as Grenfell Tower. However, they are being tested as a precaution.

GREENWICH

The council said that none of the 105 high-rise buildings in Greenwich are clad in the same way as Grenfell Tower.

HAMMERSMITH AND FULHAM

The council owns three tower blocks which have cladding, but the materials used are different to Grenfell Tower.

RICHMOND

The council has two 15-storey blocks which have both been recently over-clad with fire resistant cladding.

WANDSWORTH

There are three blocks in the borough with cladding. The council is carrying out tests but officers are confident they are safe.

DONCASTER

Cladding different but 'capping' under windowsills is the same, so they are being checked and tests urgently taken.

Statement from St Leger Homes: "The cladding system we have used in Doncaster is an External Wall Insulation (EWI) Render System which is not the same as was used at Grenfell Tower. The core cladding system we have used is different to that used in Grenfell Tower.

"However, we are aware that a small capping detail under the windows of Silverwood House is similar to that used on Grenfell Tower. Whilst this minor capping work (not the window frames or external cladding) is a different make and supplier to that used in London, we are seeking expert advice and ensuring that extensive further testing is urgently undertaken."

NEWCASTLE

Your Homes Newcastle, which manages 38 high rise blocks on behalf of the Newcastle City Council, has reassured tenants that the type of cladding used on the Grenfell Tower has not been used on any of its buildings.

The council said it is still reviewing building regulation records for existing high rise residential buildings over 18m in height. They said the priority was "to identify buildings which have been retrofitted with external cladding and to check if the cladding specified is 'aluminium composite material'."

LEEDS

The council said there are 22 blocks with cladding but none are made from flammable material

A view of part of the Burnham residential tower on the Chalcots Estate showing the bottom section of the building after cladding was removed. Photo / AP

NOTTINGHAM





They have 13 blocks, none of which use aluminium cladding

LIVERPOOL

Council said it is still investigating whether privately owned properties have the cladding - the council does not have any housing stock itself

ROTHERHAM

There is only one block, but it has no external cladding

HARTLEPOOL

There is only one council block, owned by social housing provide 13. Investigations are taking place to see what the situation is with the cladding

WAKEFIELD

None of the 2 high rise blocks - managed by company WDH - are clad with the aluminium panels.

Statement said: "Only five have had external wall insulation, which is not a cosmetic treatment and is fixed directly to the super structure, rendered with no air gap, is non-combustible and we have the relevant manufacturer's guarantees confirming the safety of all products used."

Hotpoint urged to recall fridge freezer that started Grenfell Tower inferno amid fears thousands of terrified families still have the machines

Thousands of people who own a model of fridge-freezer which started the Grenfell Tower blaze are being urged to contact manufacturers Hotpoint amid safety fears.

The government ordered an urgent investigation into Hotpoint's FF175BP after police revealed it was the model which started the blaze which killed at least 79 people in west London.

Hotpoint's FF175BP model had not been subject to any product recall, but will now be examined by safety experts as part of a government-ordered review.

Consumer group Which? says all of the machines - of which 64,000 were made - should be recalled if found to be faulty, to tackle the concerns of the hundreds of terrified families who still have one.

Meanwhile workmen moved in to strip cladding from tower blocks around the country today as investigators revealed tiles and insulation on Grenfell House have not passed safety tests.

Scotland Yard said today it will consider "every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards' and have seized documents and materials from a 'number of organisations".

Commenting on the investigation into the blaze, Met Police's DSI Fiona McCormack said today: "What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests."

Although the official number of people missing believed dead still stands at 79, police fear more were trapped inside the building and say they may never know the true death toll.

The fridge freezer was announced as the source of the blaze as:

• At least 11 buildings across eight local authority areas in England have been found to have flammable cladding and at least 25 are believed to have aluminium composite cladding, like that which was fixed to Grenfell. Hundreds more are being tested.

• Hotel chain Premier Inn said it has 'concerns' that cladding used on some of its buildings may not meet safety regulations, particularly hotels in Maidenhead, Brentford and Tottenham.

• The Charity Commission announced an initial $35,000 will be given to the families of each person who has died or is declared missing presumed dead, from the money raised from numerous appeals.

• It was confirmed a total of 151 homes were destroyed in the blaze, including 129 in the tower itself and 22 from nearby Grenfell Walk.

• 363 households have been placed in hotel accommodation in or as near to the Royal Borough as possible, 213 of which are from the cordon area which surrounds the tower.

Describing how the investigation was proceeding, DSI McCormack said today: "We have been in Grenfell Tower, from top to bottom, last week.

"Next week we will be installing a lift to the outside of the building to assist. But our forensic search may not be complete until the end of the year."

As part of the investigation, teams listened to some 600 distressed 999 calls with "terribly harrowing content".

DSI McCormack added: "Every complete body has been removed from the building. What we are dealing with now, as you can imagine in the intense heat, is a very distressing scene.

"What we haven't got is a picture of how many people might have been in there. That's the number in really worried about, that there might have been other innocent people in there."

Repeating concerns from police commander Stuart Cundy about the scale of the task in identifying the victims, DSI McCormack added: "There is a terrible reality that we may not find or identify everyone who died due to the intense heat."

Hotpoint's FF175BP models were manufactured by Indesit between March 2006 and July 2009 and were sold for around $576 at the time. The models were discontinued in 2009 but thousands are thought to still be in use.

Alex Neill, from consumer group Which?, said: "If it turns out that faults in this fridge-freezer caused the fire to start at Grenfell Tower, this raises serious questions about the safety of these products.

"If this model is found to be faulty, a full product recall must be implemented swiftly by the manufacturer so that any at risk products are removed from people's homes."

Anyone who believes they have one of the fridge-freezers is being urged to call the company's freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer.

The fire is understood to have started in a fourth floor flat. A resident of the flat, Behailu Kebede, raised the alarm and warned neighbours. His friends later told The Sun he felt terrible that people had died, although there is no suggestion he knew the fridge was faulty as no previous recall had been ordered.

The BBC reported that the fridge fire was extinguished by fire crews before they realised the flames had spread outside.

Business Secretary Greg Clark said today: "The device is being subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire. I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them."

The department advised consumers not overload plugs, ensure sockets are not damaged and to check cables and leads are in good condition.

According to the London Fire Brigade (LFB), nearly one fire a day in the capital involves white goods. Its 'Total Recalls' campaign has called on the Government, manufacturers and retailers to make changes to improve safety.

One proposed measure calls for manufacturers to use metal rather than plastic to make the backs of fridges in order to protect flammable polyurethane insulation, which is used in most refrigeration, from components that could cause a blaze.

LFB has also called for a central register of product recalls, better publicity of faults and recalls, and greater regulation of secondhand appliances as part of its campaign.

Hotpoint have issued a statement saying they are working with the authorities but were 'unable to speculate on further details at this time'.

A Hotpoint spokesman said: "We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress."

The Hotpoint spokesman added: "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved-ones, homes, and possessions, and to their friends and families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building."

Meanwhile, cladding from hundreds of high-rise buildings around the country are being tested by the government to see if they pose a fire threat.

Islington Council today said cladding was to be removed from its Braithwaite House, one of eight blocks tested, after it was found to have aluminium composite material.

Test results from the other blocks, Harvist Estate and Brunswick Estate, are yet to be returned, a spokesman said.

Councillor Diarmaid Ward said: "Last night we received results of tests on cladding on the side of Braithwaite House, and they have confirmed the presence of Aluminium Composite Material (ACM).

"We're arranging to have the cladding, which is only on the sides of the building, removed as soon as we possibly can by a specialist contractor."

Work is also being carried out to strip material from a residential block in the Village 135 development in Wythenshawe, Manchester after concerns were raised about the cladding.

Wythenshawe Community Housing Group (WCHG), which runs the block, said it was taking no chances and work to remove the material began yesterday afternoon.

In a statement WCHG said: "Following the tragic events from the Grenfell Fire, Wythenshawe Community Housing Group, working with the Greater Manchester Fire service, has conducted a comprehensive review of all ten tower blocks within Wythenshawe.

"We can confirm following early fire safety actions taken we have been able to detect that our Village 135 scheme has been identified as having 78 feature panels which are located in a small area of the overall development, works to remove these panels will commence today."

Towers in Camden, Manchester and Plymouth are among the at-risk buildings, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid said in a letter to MPs.

Camden Council has already begun removing cladding from five towers of up to 23-storeys on its giant Chalcot Estate over fears they are potentially dangerous.

But residents in the 721 flats will not be moved and fire wardens will be put there 24 hours a day to reassure locals and help in the event of a blaze.

The north London council looks set to sue contractor Rydon, who also carried out the Grenfell work, claiming "the panels that were fitted were not to the standard that we had commissioned".

Three high-rise tower blocks in Plymouth, Devon, have also been found to be clad in the same combustible material to the Grenfell Tower in London.

Occupants of the 16-storey Lynher, Tamar and Tavy buildings in Devonport, Plymouth were told of the potential fire risk to their buildings. The towers will now be monitored round the clock by security teams.

Other councils across the UK have been ordered to provide samples of the cladding used on high-rises by Monday and these will be tested at a rate of 100 per day.

Barnet Council has warned that inspectors have found that three of its blocks have similar metal panels as the ill-fated Grenfell Tower, but say they are not combustible.

Residents at the 22-storey River Apartments in Tottenham, north London, have been sent an email saying the building has the same cladding as Grenfell Tower, it has emerged.

The building is now being tested.

Meanwhile, Salford City Council has confirmed that nine of its tower blocks have cladding that is similar to the material used on Grenfell Tower.

Aluminium composite material is used on the recently refurbished buildings in Pendleton, with tests currently being carried out to check whether it is combustible.

The council said there will be extended patrols around the affected blocks, adding that 'all fire risk assessments' for the buildings are up to date.

The Scottish government has confirmed that no council-owned tower blocks north of the border are affected by the Grenfell Tower cladding, after local authorities across the country conducted checks on their properties.

Birmingham City Council said none of its 213 blocks used the cladding on Grenfell Tower, but announced that it will be installing sprinkler systems and other fire suppression measures in the wake of the tragedy.

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard was alerted to the worries over three blocks in the city last test results during a debate in the House of Commons on the Grenfell Towers disaster and left immediately.

He said: "What residents will want to know is that the city council, Plymouth Community Homes and the Fire Brigade are working together to get the answers they need.

"What we need now is to make sure they conduct updated fire checks and provide information to residents and people who live nearby on what this means.

"After the terrible tragedy of Grenfell Tower, the residents are right to demand answers and that's what I and local councillors are asking for.

"It's reassuring that Plymouth Community Homes has acted so swiftly."

The blocks in Camden, north London were refurbished with the cladding at a cost of $28 million. But in the aftermath of Grenfell warning posters have been put up in communal areas telling residents that the cladding is believed to be the same.

Today their worst fears were realised and tenants told MailOnline they cannot sleep at night due to concerns about the safety of their homes.

Julia Mummolo, 24, a shop worker, said: 'Of course I am worried. I have been able to sleep since the fire at Grenfell. I'm trying to find somewhere else to live i can't stay here.

'I live on the 16th floor. I don't know how I would be able to get out if there were a fire.'

Abdulazuz Farah, 56, a community worker said: "I am really worried for the safety of my family. This is the same cladding and itvwas put in by the same company.

"I live on the 17th floor. I don't know how we would get out. We are all really worried but we don't have anywhere else to live."

Louise, 25, said: "Everyone is worried but where else can we go? There is now here else for us to go."

Another long term resident who asked not to be named added: "My parents moved in here in 1969. There are no fire alarms, no fire extinguishers and no evacuation plan.

"Like lots of people I haven't been able to sleep at night after what happened at Grenfell.

And to find out we have the same cladding well it's a scandal."

Restaurant worker Muban Miah, 44, has lived in one of the five towers with his wife and son for the last eight years.

He said: "People who live on the upper floors are very worried because they don't know what is going to happen.

"There are so many people living in their, young, old and families and who knows what is going to happen if there's a fire.

"We've been told it would take half an hour for a fire to spread from one flat to another. But after last week it is very worrying."

Minicab driver Mohamed Nur, 42, who lives on the 16th floor with his wife and five children.

"Yesterday they came down to take a panel for testing and today we were told it was safe but they are going to change it.

"To be honest I never thought the cladding was safe because of the foam underneath.

With what happened last week I am worried. Anything could happen if a fire starts.

"It is not the fire that kills you it is the smoke. After last week I've made sure I know all the exits. I always make sure my children know what to do if something happens. I worry about what will happen to my children.

"Whenever I hear a siren outside I always go to the window to check and see what is happening."

Bob O'Toole, 62, has lived in one of the blocks for 15 years and is chairman of the residents association.

He said: "After the fire last week. I was 99.9 per cent sure that our towers were safe.

However we were told this morning that the cladding had failed the fire safety test.

"A lot of people were worried about it because there are a lot of families with young children living here, as well as elderly people and vulnerable people.

"The council has been up front with everyone about it and they have given people a lot of reassurance.

"The key is the council is going to do something about it and the important thing is to get the message out there to everyone."

Engineer David Heaton, 56, was visiting his elderly mother who lives on the eighth floor, but did not want to be photographed.

He said: 'My mum's lived here for 42 years. She got dementia and I have to say it's very worrying to hear about the cladding.

"When Grenfell happened last week I was worried about what would happen if there was a fire.

"This is exactly the same sort of building but the next day my mum got letters from the council and her MP giving us assurances.

"It's good they are going to replace the cladding because it's better to be sure it's safe."

Councils were told to provide the Government with details of the cladding used on high-rises by Monday and three samples were found to be combustible after tests on a "small number" of specimens.

Flammable panelling on the outside of Grenfell Tower is suspected to have aided the rapid spread of last week's blaze, trapping dozens inside.

The Department for Communities and Local Government is coordinating the process and facilities allow for 100 samples a day to be tested. The fire service will also carry out checks at high risk buildings.

Families will be given $35,000 for every person who died in fire

An initial $35,000 will be given to the families of each person who has died or is declared missing presumed dead, The Charity Commission has announced today.

Up to $17,400 will also be available for immediate distribution to each person seriously injured and requiring hospital treatment.

Another $17,400 will also be given to every family from Grenfell as a 'fresh start' grant as they move into new permanent accommodation.

Three of the major funds raising cash for those affected, the British Red Cross, K&C Foundation and the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund in collaboration with The London Community Foundation, have now come together with the London Emergencies Trust.

It now holds $19.4million in donations.

It has been agreed to consolidate some of the cash raised for the victims by the charities, with support and advice from the Charity Commission, to coordinate financial help for those affected.

David Holdsworth, chief operating officer at the Charity Commission, said the British public have 'now donated millions to help the victims' of the fire.

"This collaboration, along with the first immediate distribution of funds from public donations, will help ensure clear, easy access to the help and support that those affected by this devastating tragedy so urgently need," he said.

Hotpoint's tumble dryers were at centre of house blaze scandal

Hotpoint was previously at the centre over a fire scandal over its tumble dryers.

In November 2015, a national safety recall was announced covering millions of tumble dryers sold under the Indesit, Hotpoint and Creda brands.

The manufacturer admitted that there had been at least 750 fires associated with the machines, some of which caused serious damage.

The problem was caused by fluff accumulating in the filter, which is very close to the heating element on these models.

Have you got one the Hotpoint freezers?

Hotpoint said 64,000 units of the same model as that which started the blaze were made between 2006 and 2009.

However, the number in circulation would be lower given the time period involved.

Anyone who believes they have one of the fridge-freezers is being urged to call the company's freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer.