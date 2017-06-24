A California mother was horrified when she tuned into a nannycam app to see her special needs son being beaten by his caregiver.

Dyanna Ko and her husband were 20 minutes away from home when they saw the family's nurse beating the 2-year-old, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome.

The footage showed Thelma Manalastas hitting the toddler several times and attacking him with a rolled-up magazine.

"I just feel like as his parents, we failed him, because we left someone to take care of him," Ko said.

Manalastas was arrested by police.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the nurse and the company she was employed by, Maxim Healthcare Services.

"Upon learning of this incident, we conducted an investigation that resulted in the termination of Ms Manalastas' employment with Maxim. We have notified the California Board of Nursing and will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they investigate this matter," Maxim Healthcare Services said in a statement to CBS.